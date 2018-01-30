Harbour fireworks set for Feb 17

Hong Kong will usher in the Year of the Dog in grand style with nearly 29,000 pyrotechnic shells being fired from three barges during the Lunar New Year fireworks display on February 17.

Starting at 8pm, the 23-minute fireworks extravaganza over Victoria Harbour will cover eight scenes.

They will feature a series of Lunar New Year-themed designs, such as golden ingots, peach blossoms and a dog.

The last scene is developed from the tangram concept, with fireworks displaying geometric patterns like squares and triangles.

These 2D shapes will then transform into 3D ones, symbolising the creativity of Hong Kong people.

The Lunar New Year Fireworks Display 2018 is co-ordinated by the Home Affairs Bureau.