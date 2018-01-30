Patrick Nip reviews by-election plan

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip today visited the Registration & Electoral Office to review preparations for the 2018 Legislative Council By-election to be held on March 11.

Registration & Electoral Office staff briefed Mr Nip on the arrangements for voting day, which range from identity verification and issuance of ballot papers to the security arrangement for and capacity of ballot boxes.

Mr Nip said comprehensive measures will be put in place to ensure the by-election is conducted openly, fairly, honestly, and in accordance with the Basic Law and electoral legislation.

He reminded voters to bring their identity cards to polling stations.

Mr Nip was also shown the layout of the Central Counting Station and inspected a demonstration of the counting workflow, including the opening of ballot boxes, vote counting and the handling of questionable ballots.

He said he appreciated the Registration & Electoral Office’s preparation work for the by-election, adding an exercise to recruit 12,000 staff to work at polling stations and the Central Counting Station has been launched.

