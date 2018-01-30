LegCo eligibility decision lawful: CE

Returning Officers acted lawfully in determining the eligibility of Legislative Council by-election nominations.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement ahead of today's Executive Council meeting, refuting allegations that a Returning Officer was pressured by Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng who was pressured by Mrs Lam or Beijing.

The Chief Executive said the claims have “absolutely no ground”.

“The Returning Officers in Hong Kong are acting in accordance with the law to determine the eligibility of each case based on provisions in the law, as well as the evidence put in front of the Returning Officer.

“In the course of discharging his or her statutory duty, the Returning Officer may need to approach the Department of Justice for some legal advice, and that is how the actual situation works.”