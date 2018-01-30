$500m set for Hospital Authority

The Government will allocate an additional $500 million to the Hospital Authority amid a surge in public hospital patients due to the winter flu season.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the announcement before today’s Executive Council meeting, saying the funds will provide support to implement short-term or immediate measures to relieve the heavy workload of hospital staff.

Mrs Lam added she wants to scrap a 15-year-old practice that prevents new recruits or newly-promoted staff from getting pay rises for two years.

“I feel that removing this particular practice will be, in my view, a sort of recognition to the very dedicated staff that we now have in the Hospital Authority.”

She said she hopes the measure will help boost morale and retain staff.

She added Hong Kong has a sound and reliable public hospital system, however, there are systemic issues that need to be addressed and she is determined to tackle them with Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan.