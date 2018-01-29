Nomination validity based on law

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says Returning Officers make their decisions in accordance with the law when determining the validity of nominations.

Ms Cheng told reporters today it was not appropriate for her to comment on the outcome of the validity of nominations for the 2018 Legislative Council By-election, as they are considered on a case-by-case basis.

She also refrained from disclosing the content of legal advice given by her department to Returning Officers, saying the information is confidential.

Ms Cheng reiterated her commitment to serve Hong Kong as the Secretary for Justice, to uphold the rule of law as well as its judicial independence.