XRL to be financially healthy

The Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link is expected to have a healthy financial outcome.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan made the statement today after signing a memorandum of understanding between the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and China Railway Corporation on preparations for the rail link’s operations.

“If we are taking the assumption of 50 years being the life cycle of the Express Rail Link, it would be natural and reasonable for us to take the 50-year cycle as a time frame to analyse whether or not the Express Rail Link is running healthily financially. Under this assumption of a 50-year life cycle, we are of the opinion that the Express Rail Link would be having a very healthy financial outcome by the end of this cycle.”

He said the profit-sharing arrangement between the two parties is still under discussion.

“We are talking about a host of different factors that we need to work (out) in detail with the counterparts in the Mainland. As (of) today, we are not coming to a final decision yet.”







