XRL pact signed

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Arrangements for Preparation of Key Operational Issues for the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

She was joined by General Manager of China Railway Corporation Lu Dongfu at Government House.

The agreement was signed by Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan and Director of the General Office of China Railway Corporation Han Jiangping.

Mrs Lam said: “It marks the reaching of (a) consensus in principle on financial and operational matters by both parties, and lays a sound foundation for the commissioning of the Hong Kong section of the XRL in the third quarter this year and its smooth operation subsequently.”

Mr Lu said he was grateful for the importance and care Mrs Lam attached to the commissioning and operation of the rail link, which he said was an important part of the national high-speed rail network.

Under the pact, both parties plan to operate 127 train pairs daily, of which 114 will be short-haul trains and 13 of them long-haul trains, at the early stage of commissioning.

The short-haul trains will run between West Kowloon Station and the Futian, Shenzhen North, Humen and Guangzhou South stations.

Direct long-haul trains will reach Beijing, Shanghai, Kunming, Guilin, Guiyang, Shijiazhuang, Zhengzhou, Wuhan, Changsha, Hangzhou, Nanchang, Fuzhou, Xiamen and Shantou.

Both parties agreed the train schedule can be adjusted according to operational needs.