CS urges labour bill passage

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has urged legislators to approve the amendment bill on strengthening the regulation of employment agencies.

He told the media today the second reading debate on the Employment (Amendment) (No.2) Bill 2017 will resume on January 31.

He said it proposes increasing the maximum penalties for the offences of overcharging of commission from workers and unlicensed operation of employment agencies, and extends the scope of the overcharging offence.

He urged legislators to endorse the bill, as it will enhance protection for and prevent the exploitation of jobseekers, particularly foreign domestic helpers.

Regarding the nomination validity of a candidate in the Legislative Council by-election, Mr Cheung said Returning Officers adhere to the law and the principles of political neutrality and impartiality in making judgements.

The Government supports and respects their decisions, he said, adding candidates can make an election petition if they disagree with the Returning Officers’ decision.