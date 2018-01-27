LegCo candidates must uphold BL

Legislative Council candidates must uphold the Basic Law and swear allegiance to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement today, saying calls for “self-determination" or changing the HKSAR system by referendum, which includes the choice of independence, is inconsistent with the Basic Law and the “one country, two systems” principle.

She refuted claims the nomination of a candidate was ruled invalid due to that person's political affiliation, saying the Government respects and safeguards the rights of people to vote and stand for election.

Regarding the gazetting of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Bill yesterday, Mrs Lam urged legislators to scrutinise the bill in a pragmatic manner.

She hopes the bill can be passed before the LegCo recess to allow the XRL to start service in the third quarter.