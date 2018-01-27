Swiss visit raises HK's position

Chief Executive Carrie Lam's attendance at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos will help enhance Hong Kong’s international position.

Speaking to the media after arriving in Hong Kong today, Mrs Lam said she updated world leaders at the forum on Hong Kong’s latest developments and her views on the city's outlook.

She said both she and the Government benefited from the forum.

Noting the suggestion in her maiden Policy Address to further expand Hong Kong’s external relations, Mrs Lam said the World Economic Forum is an important platform for achieving this goal.