CE attends World Economic Forum

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) meets Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board of the Bertelsmann Foundation Liz Mohn (centre).

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (third right) speaks at a panel discussion during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam concluded her visit to Switzerland by attending the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos yesterday.

Mrs Lam said at a forum session Hong Kong is embarking on its fourth industrial revolution to diversify the economy and boost development in various areas through the application of innovation and technology.

She said she is very optimistic about the development of Asia in the fourth industrial revolution and believes the Belt & Road Initiative will further link up Asia and all countries along the Belt & Road and enable them to complement each other to boost growth and exchanges.

She then met Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board of the Bertelsmann Foundation Liz Mohn. Mrs Lam welcomed the foundation to set up businesses in Hong Kong and promote education on art and culture.

Mrs Lam later spoke in another session of the forum on the global economic outlook, saying Hong Kong has benefited from the world's economic recovery and will strengthen its economic foundation to seize the many opportunities arising from China's and Asia's economic development.

She said her government will improve social policies, making timely investment in education, and enhancing connectivity with the rest of the world, in particular with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, to boost social development in various areas.

Other speakers at the session included Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde, Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney and Governor of the Bank of Japan Haruhiko Kuroda.