Edward Yau attends WTO session

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau attended the World Trade Organization Informal Ministerial Gathering in Davos, Switzerland, today.

At the meeting, ministers discussed how the multilateral trading system can contribute to the world economy and sustainable development.

Mr Yau said Hong Kong will work closely with other WTO members to bring unfinished businesses to fruition and pursue initiatives that will reinvigorate the WTO.

While they shared their assessment of last year’s 11th WTO Ministerial Conference, he said members should devise rigorous work plans and continue discussions in a proactive manner to drive an outcome as soon as possible, particularly this year.

He added they need to be open-minded and creative in finding solutions for divergent issues, to pave the way for meaningful and substantive outcomes at the next ministerial conference.

Mr Yau will return to Hong Kong tomorrow.