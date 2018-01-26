Rectification works plan accepted

The Buildings Department today accepted the rectification works proposal and work programme suggested by the Authorised Person appointed by Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng for illegal structures at her three properties.

The Authorised Person's proposal suggests carrying out minor works to rectify all unauthorised works which are classified as actionable under the department's enforcement policy, as well as voluntarily rectifying the non-actionable unauthorised building works, to reinstate the premises according to the approved plans.

According to the work programme, rectifications for the premises at Sea Cliff Mansions, Repulse Bay, will take about three months to complete and those for the other premises will be completed in about a week.

The actionable unauthorised building works include a defective protected lobby and altered windows at Sea Cliff Mansions and a supporting frame for an air-conditioner at Kin Ho Industrial Building, Fo Tan.

The non-actionable items which will also be rectified include a balcony railing at Sea Cliff Mansions, a substandard fire resisting door at Royal Ascot, Sha Tin, and small supporting frames for air-conditioners and defective fire resisting doors at Sea Cliff Mansions and Kin Ho Industrial Building, plus additional partitions at the industrial building.