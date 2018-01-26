Welfare allowances to rise

Welfare allowance standard payment rates will increase from February 1, the Social Welfare Department announced today.

Based on the established adjustment mechanism, the rates of the Comprehensive Social Security Assistance Scheme, Old Age Allowance, Old Age Living Allowance, and Disability Allowance under the Social Security Allowance Scheme, will rise 1.4%.

The Legislative Council’s Finance Committee approved the amendment, which will benefit 1.21 million recipients and incur an additional annual expenditure of $637 million.

The maximum rent allowance under the CSSA Scheme will also increase 1.5%.