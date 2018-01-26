Flat supply at 97,000

The Transport & Housing Bureau announced the projected private flat supply for the next three to four years will remain at 97,000 units.

Publishing its quarterly figures today, the bureau said there were 9,000 unsold units in completed projects by the end of December last year.

There were 61,000 units under construction, excluding those pre-sold by developers, and 27,000 units from disposed sites where construction can start any time.

The number of flats under construction in the fourth quarter of 2017 was 7,700, while the number of units completed in that period was 4,900.

