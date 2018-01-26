Co-location bill gazetted

The Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Co-location) Bill was gazetted today, laying out details of the co-location arrangement at the West Kowloon Station.

The bill will be tabled at the Legislative Council on January 31.

It declares the Mainland Port Area includes a designated area situated on B2, B3 and B4 levels of the West Kowloon Station as well as the compartment of a passenger train operating on the Hong Kong Section of the rail link.

The bill also specifies the application of laws and delineation of jurisdiction in the Mainland Port Area.

The local legislative process is the last step of the three-step process for implementing the co-location arrangement.

The Government said it hopes legislators will scrutinise the bill in a pragmatic and rational manner.