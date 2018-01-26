CE to visit Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will visit Beijing from January 31 to February 4.

She will attend a seminar on the Belt & Road Initiative on February 3.

The seminar is jointly organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Belt & Road General Chamber of Commerce.

Mrs Lam will also visit central ministries and other organisations during her stay.

She will be accompanied by Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and the Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki.

Mrs Lam will return to Hong Kong on February 4 and Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive in her absence.