CE meets world leaders

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) hosts a cocktail reception for Hong Kong participants of the forum.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (right) shakes hands with Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education & Research Johann Schneider-Ammann.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met business and world leaders in Davos yesterday, as she continued her Switzerland trip.

She started her day with a breakfast meeting hosted by the Women Political Leaders Global Forum to share her work in promoting women's development and equal employment opportunities in Hong Kong.

Accompanied by Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Mrs Lam met Swiss Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education & Research Johann Schneider-Ammann.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong and Switzerland, two of the freest and most competitive economies in the world, are close trading partners seeking to maintain their competitive advantages through measures such as vocational and professional education.

The Chief Executive encouraged Swiss enterprises to take full advantage of Hong Kong's low taxes, efficient business environment, robust legal system and advanced infrastructure to access markets across China and Asia.

She added there is ample room for collaboration between the two places.

Mrs Lam met UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond in the afternoon.

She said both Hong Kong and the UK are working closely to take forward collaboration initiatives in trade, fintech and innovation and technology.

Mrs Lam welcomed UK businesses to attend the Belt & Road Summit, to be held in Hong Kong in June, to meet potential partners.

She said a subsequent meeting with World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman Prof Klaus Schwab provided an excellent platform to promote Hong Kong’s latest developments and opportunities.

Mrs Lam then met World Trade Organization Director-General Roberto Azevedo. She said Hong Kong, as a founding member of the WTO, has been a staunch supporter of free trade and firmly believes a strong, rule-based multilateral trading system is a cornerstone of the global economy.

She also met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy, Industry & Mineral Resources Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, and Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan.

Mrs Lam also spoke with Chairman of Standard Chartered Group, Jose Vinals and Chief Executive Officer of Merck Healthcare, Belen Garijo.

She spoke about the global economic situation and Hong Kong's financial services industry with Mr Vinals and discussed biomedical research and the pharmaceutical industry with Ms Garijo.

Mrs Lam hosted a cocktail reception for Hong Kong participants of the forum to thank them for promoting the city.