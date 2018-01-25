CSD to launch recruitment drive

The Correctional Services Department will sign up at least 50 Officers in a recruitment drive from January 26 to February 8.

It will also recruit 350 Assistant Officers II from February 19 in its first year-round recruitment exercise.

Principal of the department’s Staff Training Institute Louisa Yeung said more than 200 officers will retire in the 2018-19 year and the department must fill these vacancies as soon as possible.

Candidates must undergo a fitness test, a written examination and interviews.

Chief Officer Lee Ying-wai said the interviews will include topics on social issues and government policies.

He said the fitness test is also important and advised candidates to watch demonstration videos on the department’s website, where advertisements for the posts can be viewed as well.

Information for the positions can also be found on the Civil Service Bureau website.

Recruits will undergo up to 26 weeks of residential training at the Staff Training Institute in Stanley.

