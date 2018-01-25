Road safety device debuts

The Transport Department has launched a six-month trial of an Octopus card-activated smart device that will give the elderly and disabled people more time to cross roads.

The first device in the trial has been installed at a traffic crossing on Java Road, North Point.

Pedestrians can place their Elder Octopus card, or one with Persons with Disabilities Status, on the device to extend the green pedestrian signal by about four seconds.

Eight more devices will be installed near centres for the elderly and the disabled, or close to old housing estates, in the first quarter of this year.

Most of the devices will be installed in Kowloon but busy junctions will not be chosen for the trial to avoid traffic congestion.

The device will not deduct money or take personal information when people use their Octopus cards on it.