Patrick Nip visits Wong Tai Sin

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip met elderly residents in Wong Tai Sin today.

He toured the Sheng Kung Hui Wong Tai Sin District Elderly Community Centre where he was briefed on its services and chatted with its users and volunteers.

The centre offers a wide range of services to help seniors adapt to elderly life and encourage them to unleash their potential to serve the community.

He also visited two elderly families in Lower Wong Tai Sin Estate and presented gift packs to them.

Mr Nip said he was pleased to learn they were making good use of their spare time to participate in community activities and volunteer work.

He also met Wong Tai Sin District Councillors to discuss local affairs.