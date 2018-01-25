Kevin Yeung meets UK official

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung views Hong Kong exhibits at the British Educational Training & Technology Show in London.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung met British Minister of State at the Department for Education Nick Gibb in London yesterday.

They discussed school pedagogical and assessment practices and support for students, and the professional development of teachers.

Hong Kong’s publicly funded universities have 207 student exchange agreements and 322 research collaboration projects with British institutions.

Mr Yeung said he looked forward to closer ties in education between Hong Kong and the UK, such as having more British students and quality education services coming to Hong Kong or nearby regions.

He then visited the British Educational Training & Technology Show to support Hong Kong teachers and students demonstrating their exhibits in relation to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and coding education.

They were from four Hong Kong schools - the Chinese YMCA College, Fukien Secondary School Affiliated School, Ma On Shan Ling Liang Primary School and PLK Dr Jimmy Wong Chi-Ho (Tin Sum Valley) Primary School.

Mr Yeung also met Hong Kong teachers on a study tour to the UK organised by the Education Bureau and the Association of Information Technology Leaders in Education, and noted their views on e-learning, STEM and coding education.