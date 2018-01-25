CE meets Singapore minister

Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic & Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Davos.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic & Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam in Davos yesterday.

Accompanied by Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau, Mrs Lam told Mr Shanmugaratnam collaboration between Hong Kong and Singapore will be enhanced by the signing of the Free Trade Agreement between Hong Kong and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations last November.

The Hong Kong officials then met the World Economic Forum’s Head of Future of Economic Progress and Executive Committee member Margareta Drzeniek-Hanouz.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong highly values the forum's Global Competitiveness Report which helps the city identify its strengths and challenges.

She said she was delighted about Hong Kong's performance in the report with its latest score and overall ranking reaching record highs. She added she is confident the city will keep making progress.

The Hong Kong officials then met British Secretary of State for International Trade Dr Liam Fox.

Mrs Lam welcomed British enterprises to make use of Hong Kong’s services sector and together seize opportunities brought by the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

The Chief Executive, with Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, then met with New York Stock Exchange President Thomas Farley.

They discussed developments in the securities industry and explored opportunities for co-operation.

Mrs Lam said Hong Kong and New York are premier international financial centres that can learn from each other, and she expressed hope the two cities enhance exchange in policy and regulatory expertise.

The three Hong Kong officials also attended a reception held by a finance group based in Hong Kong and a dinner hosted by the World Economic Forum for Chinese participants.