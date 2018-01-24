Independent prosecutions assured

There are appropriate checks and accountability mechanisms in place to ensure free and independent control of prosecutions in Hong Kong.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng made the statement today in response to lawmakers’ enquiries.

She noted, in general, in circumstances where there is any actual or potential conflict of interest, the Secretary for Justice will delegate to the Director of Public Prosecutions the authority to handle the matter, including the consideration of and decision as to whether any prosecution action is warranted.

Should legal proceedings or prosecutorial matters give rise to any conflict of interest, actual or potential on the part of the legal officers delegated, that delegation will be reviewed.

Depending on the facts of each case, independent advice from outside counsel may also be sought.

Ms Cheng said such a system has worked well in the past and will continue to do so.

She added the making of prosecutorial decisions is governed by the Prosecution Code, free from influence from any actual or potential conflict of interest, and where charges are laid, the cases are considered by the courts.

The Department of Justice will review and enhance the declaration and delegation systems in respect of actual or potential conflict of interest.

On the suggestion of vesting all decisions relating to criminal prosecutions in the Director of Public Prosecutions, Ms Cheng said there is currently no review being conducted, nor is there any timetable on the issue.

However, the department is willing to listen to the views of the Legislative Council, legal professional bodies and the public, she added.