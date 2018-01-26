Design incubator boosts startups

Courses offered by the scheme have allowed fashion designer Mim Mak to learn how to run a business.

It also gives him more time and opportunities to expand his business.

The scheme encourages him to hire young interns as costs are subsidised.

The Design Incubation Programme helped multimedia designer Jack Lau (left) and his team, who produced an award-winning video, to boost their business.

Many creative entrepreneurs aspire to launch their own businesses, but often struggle with a lack of funds and tight resources.

To help turn their dreams into reality, the Design Incubation Programme has nurtured more than 200 design startups from a variety of disciplines since 2006, offering them financial assistance and incubation services.

Spotlighting talent

Multimedia designer Jack Lau teamed up with friends to launch a multimedia video production startup company in Hong Kong four years ago.

They created a promotional film introducing the century-plus history of the Museum of Medical Sciences, Hong Kong’s first purpose-built public health and clinical laboratory.

The video won the Golden Pin Design Award in 2015 in Taiwan, a major accolade that celebrates design innovation in Chinese-speaking communities.

Its success boosted Mr Lau’s confidence in running his own business.

“When I started my own business, I aspired to have my own product in the market. I hope my video can be seen everywhere.”

Financial lifeline

However, Mr Lau and his team struggled to gain momentum.

Although they had an award-winning video under their belts, they found it difficult to grow their client base and bring in adequate income.

“We made cold calls and sent more than a thousand emails to companies to introduce our work. Less than 20 of them replied,” he said.

However, things turned around after they joined the Design Incubation Programme last year, receiving sponsorship to open an office in Wong Chuk Hang.

“We can enjoy two years of benefits under this programme. We had our office rent-free for the first year and there were subsidies for the equipment we bought. The programme is very useful for a startup, as startups usually don’t have much money.”

Mr Lau said the company is running well and he plans to grab more opportunities in the coming year to expand his business.

“The Design Incubation Programme gave us support and subsidies, so we have more time and opportunities to work on projects in different areas. We plan to develop high-tech business products and we are exploring virtual reality technology and augmented reality technology.”

Breeding business-savvy

The programme supports creative design startups for a two-year period with a wide range of financial aid, including discounted office rent, and subsidies for operations, marketing and development. It also offers enrichment courses to help designers learn how to run a business and build up their networks.

It was a game-changer for fashion designer Mim Mak, who is a graduate of the programme.

“For example, we were asked what our company plan was for the next five years, or two years, or three years. What did we expect in terms of expenses and income? This made me realise I was running a real business. “

Ms Mak said she learned valuable methods on how to operate a good company.

“I calculate my company’s income every month, even though I can get someone else to do it. My mindset is, I am the boss and I am responsible for the company’s expenses and revenue. If it is losing money, I need to find ways to solve the problem. If it is making a profit, I can use the money for other investments or to expand the business. “

Startup sustainability

The Design Incubation Programme is supported and funded by the Government and managed by the Hong Kong Design Centre.

In her maiden Policy Address last year, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced an injection of $1 billion into the CreateSmart Initiative to strengthen support for the development of creative industries. A portion of the initiative’s funds will help provide resources for the centre to continue managing the scheme.

The programme supports startups specialising in various fields including fashion, branding and packaging, jewellery, interior design, visual and spatial arts, and media.

The Design Incubation Programme is now open for applications. Interested designers can visit this website.