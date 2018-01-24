Buildings checks impartial

The Buildings Department has been acting impartially and in accordance with the law in its handling of unauthorised building works.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong made the statement today in response to lawmakers’ enquiries.

He said the department will prioritise the inspection of property belonging to senior government officials or celebrities involved in an unauthorised structures case, and who are under media scrutiny, to clear public concerns.

If any illegal structures are found, the department will take action in accordance with the Buildings Ordinance in an impartial manner.

He added the department will not adopt different enforcement standards based on the identity of those involved.