SJ to attend legal panel meeting

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says she will be free to attend a Legislative Council Panel on Administration of Justice & Legal Services meeting within the next week.

She told reporters today she understands lawmakers are asking her to attend the meeting as soon as possible.

She said she will be available by the end of this week and early next week, adding the meeting date will be subject to the arrangement made by the panel’s chairman.

She will brief lawmakers on her working report and answer their questions.