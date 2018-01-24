Gov't mulls parking spaces for HZMB

The Government is exploring the possibility of providing parking spaces at the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities Island of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge to meet the demands of residents and visitors.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told the Legislative Council today a feasibility study is being conducted to optimise the use of land at the Hong Kong Port for commercial and other economic purposes.

Mr Chan said there will be a car park with 3,800 spaces for Hong Kong private cars at Macao Port, but there will be no such facility at Zhuhai Port.

He added the Hong Kong and Guangdong governments announced last month the quota of private cars from Hong Kong using the bridge to travel to Guangdong will increase from 3,000 to 10,000.

The discussion on the quota arrangements of cross-boundary private cars from Hong Kong and Macau is in the final stage.