Kevin Yeung speaks at London forum

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung spoke at a keynote session at the Education World Forum in London yesterday.

Addressing education ministers and policy advisers, he said: "To respond to the rapid changes in our increasingly complex and globalised world, our 'learning to learn' curriculum reform, which started in 2001, has been bringing about a curriculum and pedagogical change that fosters students' whole-person development, positive values and attitudes, as well as their 'learning to learn' capabilities, with the ultimate goal of lifelong learning."

He said the Education Bureau has also implemented in a timely manner four rounds of strategy on information technology in education to improve IT infrastructure, e-learning resources, teachers' professional capacity and students' digital literacy.

With the concerted efforts of stakeholders, Hong Kong students continued to have remarkable achievements in reading, mathematics and science in the Programme for International Student Assessment 2015.

The results on collaborative problem solving showed Hong Kong's 15-year-old students ranked third in the world.

"We updated the curricula of science, technology and mathematics to feature more prominently hands-on and minds-on activities, with an emphasis on strengthening students' ability in integration and application of knowledge and skills across disciplines, as well as fostering their innovation and entrepreneur spirit."

Mr Yeung said the Education Bureau will foster a collaborative culture and engage the participation of schools, teachers and other stakeholders.

After the keynote session, he visited School 21 in Stratford, East London.

The school places emphasis on ensuring high achievements for all, regardless of their background.

He chatted with the school management, teachers and students to learn more about their education beliefs, pedagogical approaches and the students' learning process and outcomes.

He then paid a courtesy call on Chinese Ambassador Liu Xiaoming.