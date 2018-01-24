Edward Yau meets Belgian minister

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau meets Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & European Affairs Didier Reynders in Brussels.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau continued his Belgian visit yesterday by meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs & European Affairs Didier Reynders in Brussels.

Mr Yau said Hong Kong plays an important role as a gateway for many European companies interested in the Chinese and Asian markets.

He encouraged Belgian companies to profit from the preferential treatments in trade and investment offered to companies based in Hong Kong under the Mainland & Hong Kong Closer Economic Partnership Arrangement and to make use of the city’s professional services to expand their operations in Asia, particularly Mainland China.

Mr Yau then met European Commission Director-General for Trade Jean-Luc Demarty to discuss the development opportunities for European Union countries and companies in Hong Kong.

Mr Yau also paid a courtesy call on the Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU Zhang Ming.

He updated him on the latest developments in Hong Kong and on work relating to the Belt & Road Initiative, including a forum to be held in Beijing to promote Hong Kong’s role in the initiative.