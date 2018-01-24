CE meets Swiss finance minister

Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets President of the Government of the Canton of Basel-Stadt Elisabeth Ackermann in Basel.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Vice-President of the Swiss Federal Council and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer in Bern yesterday.

Accompanied by Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau and Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan, Mrs Lam met Mr Maurer and attended a working lunch to discuss the development of the two financial centres Hong Kong and Switzerland, the opening up of the financial markets in Mainland China, financial technologies and international tax co-operation.

Mrs Lam and Mr Maurer witnessed the signing of three deals on strengthening collaboration in financial markets, fintech and the promotion of private wealth management between Hong Kong and Switzerland.

Mrs Lam then headed to Basel and met Roche Group Chief Executive Officer Severin Schwan.

Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is concerned about people who suffer from uncommon diseases and wants to encourage pharmaceutical companies like Roche to develop and supply new drugs to help them.

Noting the HKSAR Government is working to enhance efficiency in approving trial certificates for clinical research, Mrs Lam urged Roche to conduct more trials in Hong Kong.

Mrs Lam also visited Technologiepark Basel to learn about its progress in nurturing innovation and technology startups.

She said the current-term Government is keen to develop innovation and technology, adding the Hong Kong Science Park plays an important role in providing a quality environment and new business and employment opportunities for the sector.

With the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park at the Lok Ma Chau Loop to be developed as a key base for scientific research, higher education, cultural and creative industries and other complementary facilities, Mrs Lam said there will be plenty of room for collaboration between the three parks.

Mrs Lam then met President of the Government of the Canton of Basel-Stadt Elisabeth Ackermann.

Mrs Lam said Art Basel Hong Kong has been very successful in its past five annual fairs, adding it has firmly established itself as a premier annual event that promotes Hong Kong's arts and culture development.

She added Hong Kong’s strategic location at the heart of Asia and as a gateway to Mainland China, the simple and low tax system and the world-class logistics networks have encouraged art businesses to choose Hong Kong to access the buoyant Asian market.