Institutional autonomy protected

The Government attaches great importance to upholding academic freedom and institutional autonomy.

In a statement responding to a report issued by a foreign organisation, the Education Bureau said today academic freedom is an important social value treasured by Hong Kong and protected by the Basic Law.

It is also a cornerstone of Hong Kong’s higher education.

The statement noted all eight University Grants Committee-funded universities are independent and autonomous statutory bodies, which have their own governing ordinances and statutes which set out their objectives, functions and governance structures.

The legislation provides the universities with the power and freedom to carry out their objectives and functions.

By law, the Chief Executive is the Chancellor of the universities. The purpose is to maintain the linkage between the Government and the universities, and to demonstrate the Government's support for the higher education sector.

It added the powers and duties of the Chancellor are clearly defined by law to meet the universities’ needs.

Such a statutory system has been in place and operating effectively for years.

The bureau expressed regret over the comments made by the report on higher education of Hong Kong, which it said were unfounded and unfair.