Labour chief visits service units

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (centre) visits Fanling Occupational Health Clinic, accompanied by Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan (right).

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong visited frontline service units of the Labour and Social Welfare departments in North District today to reach out to the units’ users.

He visited Fanling Occupational Health Clinic where he was briefed on its services, including the diagnosis and treatment of work-related illnesses, occupational health counselling and assessment of workplace health hazards.

He viewed various facilities at the clinic, at which there were 11,124 consultations last year.

Dr Law then visited the Sheung Shui Integrated Family Service Centre where he met social work personnel to get an update on the caseload and trend of key family problems.

Run by the Social Welfare Department and subvented non-governmental organisations, the centre serves individuals and families in the district with preventive, supportive and remedial services.

He also visited the Social Security Field Unit (Guangdong Scheme) in Sheung Shui which handles enquiries and processes Old Age Allowance applications from seniors who choose to reside in Guangdong.

At the end of last year 24,669 new applications had been received, 21,082 of which had been approved.

As the Fujian Scheme will be launched in April, the unit will be renamed the Social Security Field Unit (Guangdong Scheme & Fujian Scheme) and handle applications for both schemes.