Kai Tak West works contract signed

The Highways Department today signed a $6.242 billion contract for works in Kai Tak West under the Central Kowloon Route project.

The works include the construction of a 370-metre underwater tunnel in Kowloon Bay, a 160-metre-long tunnel in Ma Tau Kok as well as a 125-metre-long depressed road and a 170-metre-long underpass in the Kai Tak Development.

Director of Highways Daniel Chung said the construction of the underwater tunnel, by using temporary reclamation to protect the integrity of Victoria Harbour, will be one of the project’s most challenging tasks.

The contract also includes the construction of a 160-metre-long and 40-metre-wide waterfront promenade at the Kowloon City Ferry Pier Public Transport Interchange.

The Kowloon City Ferry Pier and Kowloon City Vehicular Ferry Pier, which are historic buildings, will not be affected.

The Central Kowloon Route is a 4.7km-long three-lane trunk road stretching from the Kai Tak Development and Kowloon Bay to Yau Ma Tei Interchange. It is due for completion in 2025.

Travel times during peak hours between Yau Ma Tei and Kowloon Bay will be reduced from 25 to five minutes.