Edward Yau meets EU official

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (second left) visits the Belgian Comic Strip Center in Brussels.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau met European Commission Vice President for Jobs, Growth, Investment & Competitiveness Jyrki Katainen in Brussels yesterday.

They discussed the importance of Hong Kong's trade and economic relationship with the EU.

Mr Yau told him Hong Kong has a unique role in the Belt & Road Initiative, which will present enormous collaboration opportunities between the city and Europe, such as in green financing and infrastructural projects.

They also discussed global trade and affirmed the commitment of both sides towards the rule-based multilateral trading system in the next stage of work after the 11th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Buenos Aires.

At a luncheon co-hosted by the Belgium-Hong Kong Society and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Mr Yau discussed Hong Kong’s latest developments in creative industries and tourism as well as the city's unique role in the Belt & Road Initiative.

He then visited the Belgian Comic Strip Center and noted Belgium's comics have been featured in exhibitions in Hong Kong, adding he looks forward to similar collaborations.

He also attended a dinner hosted by Chinese Ambassador to Belgium Qu Xing.