CE starts Swiss visit

Chief Executive Carrie Lam (second left) visits Impact Hub in Zurich, a collaborative global community that encourages innovative ideas and helps startups.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam started her visit to Switzerland in Zurich yesterday.

Accompanied by Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau, Mrs Lam met Zurich Mayor Corine Mauch to discuss urban planning and the establishment of a smart city.

Noting Hong Kong and Zurich are financial centres facing comparable opportunities and challenges, Mrs Lam hopes both places enhance exchanges to learn from each other.

Mrs Lam briefed the mayor on Hong Kong’s development strategy and the Smart City Blueprint.

She then attended a business luncheon co-hosted by the Swiss-Hong Kong Business Association, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office (Berlin).

Mrs Lam briefed more than 250 guests on the successful implementation of "one country, two systems" since Hong Kong's return to the motherland 20 years ago and Hong Kong's unique advantages.

She said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government will be proactive and, through measures including boosting connectivity, strengthening traditional industries, developing new industries, improving the business environment and enhancing the standard of living, promote the economic development of Hong Kong to grasp the huge opportunities brought by the national Belt & Road Initiative and the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

She invited Swiss enterprises to make use of Hong Kong as a platform to access the Mainland market.

Mrs Lam and other officials then visited the UBS Wealth Management Micro Ecosystem & Digital Factory to learn about the application and development of financial technologies.

They later visited Impact Hub Zurich, a collaborative global community that encourages innovative ideas and assists startups by offering members various resources, inspiration and co-operation opportunities and strengthening their social impact.

They also visited Zurich University of the Arts, the largest arts school in Switzerland.

Mrs Lam said she looks forward to seeing more cultural collaboration between Hong Kong and Switzerland.