Teresa Cheng to build LegCo ties

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng is keen to establish a rapport with legislators.

Speaking before today’s Executive Council meeting, Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung said Ms Cheng has publicly apologised for the inconvenience and concern caused to the community regarding illegal structures on her properties.

“Ms Cheng has already made it clear she was not sensitive enough in handling the matter. And she is certainly doing her best to rectify all the problems, particularly the illegal structures concerned.

“She pledged if her consultation with stakeholders can be completed earlier, she stands ready to attend the meeting earlier. So I think she is pretty keen to establish a rapport with LegCo members.”

He added the Government’s image should not be linked with the incident.

Ms Cheng will attend a Legislative Council meeting tomorrow and the Panel on Administration of Justice & Legal Services meeting on February 26.