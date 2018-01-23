Legal changes will help workers

Employees can enjoy more protection if legislators approve legal revisions submitted by the Government concerning workers’ rights and benefits.

Acting Chief Executive Matthew Cheung made the statement to the media before today’s Executive Council meeting, saying the Government has proposed amending the Employees’ Compensation Ordinance to increase the daily maximum medical expense an employer can pay its workers.

It has suggested increasing the maximum penalty for employment agencies overcharging jobseekers, especially foreign domestic helpers, from $50,000 to $350,000 and imprisonment for three years for a greater deterrent effect.

The Government has also proposed amending the Employment Ordinance to target unreasonable and unlawful dismissal by empowering the Labour Tribunal to make an order for reinstatement or re-engagement, if an employee requests it.

Mr Cheung added some of the legal revisions can be implemented early next month, subject to legislative approval.

The Legislative Council will study the proposals on January 31.