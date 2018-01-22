Illegal structures demolition accepted

The Buildings Department has accepted a proposal by the Authorised Person appointed by the owner of House 4 of Villa De Mer, Tuen Mun, to demolish three of four major unauthorised structures.

The department made the statement today in response to media enquiries about its follow-up work on illegal extensions at the home, noting the rectifications will take about two months to complete.

The owner of the property is Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng.

The demolition will cover the rooftop structure, the horizontal extension at the ground floor and the glass canopy beside the ground floor car park.

Other small unauthorised alterations of the house will also be rectified.

For the basement below the ground floor, the department requires the Authorised Person to provide more information regarding its demolition.

It said a door opening on the fence wall between House 4 and House 3 belongs to exempted works and does not contravene the Buildings Ordinance.

However, the Authorised Person will voluntarily reinstate it in accordance with the home’s approved plans.

Aerial photos taken at different times by the Lands Department show the structures to be demolished were built before July 2008.

Regarding the basement, the department said so far there is no evidence indicating when it was constructed.

It added it will investigate whether the basement is a common situation in other houses of this estate, and whether it was built before the home was completed.

The department will announced its findings upon finishing its investigation.