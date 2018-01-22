Pollution warning issued

The Environmental Protection Department today recorded higher than normal pollution levels and warned of worsening conditions.

At noon, the Air Quality Health Index at some roadside stations reached 9, or the “Very High” health risk category.

The department said light winds have hindered the dispersion of air pollutants.

It warned the health index at some general and roadside air monitoring stations may reach the highest “Serious” level later in the day.

Children, the elderly and people with heart or respiratory illnesses are advised to reduce physical exertion and outdoor activities.

The Hong Kong Observatory said an intense northeast monsoon will start to affect the south China coast in the middle of the week.

Pollution levels will improve as winds strengthen.

