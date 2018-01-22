Illegal structures to be rectified: SJ

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says the Buildings Department has approved some rectification works to be carried out on her property in Tuen Mun, where illegal structures were found.

In a statement issued tonight, she said the contractor will immediately commence work in accordance with the approval, while the Authorised Person commissioned by her will continue to follow up with the department on works pending approval.

According to the progress report from the Authorised Person, inspections of the other properties owned by Ms Cheng have been completed.

Three alterations, without record of registration, were found on a property in South District on Hong Kong Island. They were already there when she bought the property.

The Authorised Person recommended carrying out rectification in accordance with the original building plan, and has reported the findings to the department on behalf of Ms Cheng.

Work will commence as soon as possible. Two of the rectifications involve the exterior walls and are pending approval by the property management committee.

Following the inspection of two properties in Sha Tin, the Authorised Person said no rectifications are needed. However, there are doubts about the fire rating of the residential property’s kitchen door, and a change is recommended.

The statement said Ms Cheng understands the public's concerns over the issue and will keep them updated on developments when appropriate.