Property collusion baseless: SJ

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng has rejected suggestions that she colluded with the former owner of her home where unauthorised building works have been found.

“I do not know the former owner. There is no collusion and I don’t want to comment on such speculation that has been made, which is baseless,” Ms Cheng told reporters today.

She added she has already engaged an Authorised Person to look into her other properties to check if they have any unapproved structures.

Ms Cheng apologised for her oversight and hopes the public can focus on other matters which are important for Hong Kong.