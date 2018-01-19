Extra vaccine supply assured

The supplier of influenza vaccine has promised to provide extra doses to private doctors before the Lunar New Year.

Acting Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi made the statement today in response to media enquiries on the supply of vaccine for the private market.

He said the Department of Health has assessed the situation and found the local supplier is still issuing vaccines to private doctors on a daily basis.

“Because of the anticipation of increase in demand of vaccine, the supplier has promised to have an extra supply of vaccine before the Chinese New Year so there would be an increase of supply to the private market.”

On the influenza trend, Dr Chui said the Government will monitor the situation, particularly the number of new cases and severe cases.