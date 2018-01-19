Kevin Yeung to visit UK

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung will attend the Education World Forum in London from January 21 to 24.

The forum is the world's largest gathering of education and skills ministers representing over 80% of the world's population to deliberate on future education policy.

Mr Yeung will speak at a keynote session and hold bilateral meetings with other education ministers attending the forum.

He will call on the British Department for Education and the Chinese Embassy in the UK, and meet the management of the Chartered College of Teaching and the British Council.

Mr Yeung will visit the British Educational Training & Technology Show to give support to Hong Kong teachers and students who will demonstrate their achievements in relation to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and coding education.

He will also meet a group of teachers on a study tour in London and Hong Kong students pursuing studies in renowned universities in the UK under the Hong Kong Scholarship for Excellence Scheme.