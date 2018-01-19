Joshua Law hails interns

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law presents certificates to Shine Skills Centre students who participated in a government internship scheme.

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law presented certificates to students of the Vocational Training Council's Shine Skills Centre today who participated in a government internship scheme.

The Civil Service Bureau arranged an eight-week internship programme for the 28 students at 17 government agencies from October last year.

Mr Law said, as announced in the Policy Address, the Government will substantially increase the number of internship places for students with disabilities to 100 this year to allow more young people with disabilities to gain work experience in the Government.

To enhance the internship scheme, the bureau will also arrange for interns to take up more diversified jobs in addition to increasing the number of placements, Mr Law added.

Government staff who supervised the interns praised them for their positive and responsible work attitude, saying the students with disabilities were equally competent when they took up suitable jobs.

The bureau launched the internship scheme in 2016 so civil servants get more opportunities to appreciate the talents and potential of local undergraduates with disabilities.