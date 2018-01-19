Cross-sector project benefiting youths

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

Project WeCan is a business-in-community initiative that aims to unleash students’ potential through a wide spectrum of programmes, ranging from academic learning, extracurricular development, life goal planning and real-life business management experience.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government supports Project WeCan and has since 2015 provided funding support to the programme on a matching grant basis.

So far the Government has granted $70 million to the project and with the matching grant from the business sector, for which I am most grateful, a total of $140 million has been provided to support the 82 projects benefiting students from 48 schools.

First launched in 2013, the Youth Innovators Bazaar, under Project WeCan, aims to provide opportunities for students to unleash their creativity and entrepreneurial talent through developing retail business from scratch.

This year, over 1,000 from more than 40 schools will learn from professionals from 45 participating organisations including universities, business enterprises and other organisations.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at the Project WeCan Young Innovators Bazaar 2018 kick-off ceremony on January 19.