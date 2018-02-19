Co-location consistent with Basic Law

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Mainland have always agreed the co-location arrangement must be consistent with "one country, two systems" and must not contravene the Basic Law.

The Government issued the statement tonight in response to the Law Society's views on the co-location arrangement.

The statement said the two sides agreed on the "Three-step Process" following in-depth study to implement the arrangement.

It added the HKSAR Government will carefully consider public views, including those of the Law Society, and see how best to address concerns in proceeding with the work in relation to the arrangement.