KS Wong visits Tsuen Wan

Organic farming: Mr Wong (third left) visits a green farm set up by Ho Fung College.

Sunny disposition: Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (right) inspects the solar energy system at Tsuen Wan Sports Centre.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visited Tsuen Wan Sports Centre and a nearby secondary school today.

The sports centre, under construction, features a host of environmentally-friendly facilities.

The building has won a Provisional Gold rating under the Green Building Council's BEAM Plus New Buildings Version 1.2.

It has a green roof and vertical greening, and adopts solar energy for its lighting and water heating systems.

Natural lighting and daylight sensors are also being used in some of its facilities to enhance energy efficiency, as well as showerheads that reduce water consumption.

Mr Wong then met Tsuen Wan District Councillors to discuss local environmental issues and the Government's environmental policies.

He said waste reduction at source is of utmost importance to reduce pressure on landfills.

Mr Wong later visited Ho Fung College, a bronze winner of the Environmental Campaign Committee 2016 Green School Award.

He commended the school for its Green Campus Scheme, which promotes student environmental awareness.

He urged teachers and students to continue to go low-carbon and to waste less in their daily lives, and promote a green living culture among their families and friends.