Unemployment falls to 2.9%

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.9% in the October-December quarter, down from 3% in the September-November period, the Census & Statistics Department said today.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said it was the first time the unemployment rate had dropped below 3% in nearly two decades.

"The key contributing factors include the continuous growth of the Hong Kong economy."

He added the low 1.1% underemployment rate for the October-December quarter had remained unchanged for six consecutive periods.

Total employment increased by 10,300 to 3,850,600, while the labour force increased by 2,400 to 3,960,400.

There were 109,800 unemployed people and 42,100 underemployed people.

Dr Law said: "The overall benign economic conditions are expected to keep the labour market tight in the near term. Nevertheless, we will continue to monitor closely the various external uncertainties and developments in the local labour market."