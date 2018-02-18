Goods exports up 5.6%

The volume of Hong Kong's total goods exports increased 5.6% year-on-year in November, the Census & Statistics Department announced today.

The volume of goods re-exports increased 5.7% compared to the same period last year, while that of domestic exports decreased 0.9%.

Concurrently, the volume of goods imports increased 6.3%.

The prices of goods exports increased 2.2%, while those of goods imports rose 2.2%.

The prices of goods re-exports increased 2.2%, and those of domestic exports rose 1.3%.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the volume of total goods exports increased 2% in the three months to November.

Within this total, the volume of goods re-exports rose 2%, while that of domestic exports increased 7.9%.

The volume of goods imports rose 2.5%.